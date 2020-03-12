Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus - president

FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks during a joint news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is suspending all public events and taking special preventive measures due to the global spread of the coronavirus, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation, which borders China, has so far reported no coronavirus cases on its soil, but the authorities have said the arrival of the disease appeared imminent.

Tokayev said the government would ensure steady supply of food and other necessities and urged officials to minimize the impact of the outbreak on small- and medium-sized businesses.

Separately, the Interfax news agency quoted deputy prime minister Alikhan Smailov as saying that the June World Trade Organisation ministerial conference in Kazakhstan has been canceled because of the virus outbreak.