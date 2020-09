FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Kia Motors 000270.KS has suspended production at all of its factories near Seoul from late on Wednesday as eight of its workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a union official said.

The factory produces Kia’s Carnival SUV and its Rio small car, among other models.

Kia Motors did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.