FILE PHOTO: KLM airline airplanes are seen parked, as Schiphol Airport reduces its flights due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), will receive 2-4 billion euros (up to $4.32 billion) in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

The details are still being worked out, he said, but will likely comprise a combination of bank loans and state guarantees, he said.