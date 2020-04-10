NATO mission in Kosovo reports first COVID-19 case

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A member of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo has tested positive with the new coronavirus, the mission said in a statement on Friday, adding that it would not have any impact on its work.

“The first case of COVID-19 positive testing among personnel of the NATO-led Kosovo Force has been experienced today,” the mission said, without giving details of which country the infected person is from.

NATO has some 3,500 troops in Kosovo including 659 from the United States.

Kosovo has registered some 227 cases of the new coronavirus, including 7 deaths.