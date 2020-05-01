Kroger limiting ground beef, pork purchases in some stores

FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. Picture taken June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Friday it has put purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork at some of its stores following growing concerns over meat shortages due to coronavirus-induced supply disruptions.

The world’s biggest meat companies, including Smithfield Foods Inc, Cargill Inc, JBS USA and Tyson Foods Inc, have halted operations at about 20 slaughterhouses and processing plants in North America as workers fall ill, stoking global fears of a meat shortage.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the food supply in the country.

“There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges,” a Kroger spokesperson said.

The news of the purchase restrictions was first reported by CNN, and the report added Walmart Inc does not expect it will have to set product limits on meat. (cnn.it/2VRwAbs)

Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.