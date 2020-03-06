Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus: tweet

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday, Kuwait’s civil aviation directorate said in a tweet.

Kuwait also banned entry of anyone who has been in the seven countries in the last two weeks except for Kuwaitis coming from the seven countries, who will be allowed entry but will have to submit to quarantine procedures, the civil aviation directorate added.