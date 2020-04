FILE PHOTO: Local residents wearing protective gear stand guard at a makeshift check point, which was erected by members of a local community at their own expense to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the settlement of Chon-Aryk near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday extended until April 30 the state of emergency introduced in its two major cities and several districts due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s office said.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has confirmed 430 cases of the disease and has introduced a lockdown and a curfew in its capital, Bishkek.