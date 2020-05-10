Kyrgyzstan to ease coronavirus restrictions

FILE PHOTO - A man sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a car as local residents wearing protective gear stand guard at a makeshift check point, which was erected by members of a local community at their own expense to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the settlement of Ala-Too near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will end the toughest restrictions it introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, such as curfews, and allow certain businesses to reopen from Monday, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Sunday.

The former Soviet republic will in the meantime keep in place lockdown regulations barring travel between provinces, the cabinet said.

Among the businesses allowed to reopen from May 11 are providers of maintenance, cleaning and financial services, lawyers, property and tourist agents, as well as some non-food retailers.

Kyrgyzstan, which borders China, has confirmed 1,002 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 have died and 675 people have recovered.