La-Z-Boy to resume manufacturing operations next week

(Reuters) - Furniture retailer La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB.N) said on Wednesday it would partially resume production at several U.S.-based plants next week after temporarily shutting them down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy also temporarily closed its stores and furloughed 6,800 employees or 70% of its workforce.

The company, which last week opened several retail locations across the United States on a reduced schedule, said on Wednesday it expects to open more stores in the coming weeks.

The La-Z-Boy stock, which closed at $19.73 on Wednesday, has fallen 37.3% this year.