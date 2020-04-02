Land Securities gets 65% of rent in March quarter, scraps dividend

(Reuters) - Land Securities (LAND.L) has received only two-thirds of the rent due last month from its tenants and has cancelled its third interim dividend, the British property developer said on Thursday.

The company, which established a 80 million pounds ($99.17 million) rent relief fund, said 65% of rent due on March 25 was paid by the end of the month compared with 96% paid last year.

“During March, we saw a rapid drop off in visitor numbers to our retail and leisure destinations and many of our office customers invoked working from home protocols for their employees,” it said.