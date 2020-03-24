Laos records first two coronavirus cases: Thai media

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Laos has recorded its first two coronavirus cases, a news report on Thai state-owned media MCOT said on Tuesday, citing the Laos Health Ministry.

The two cases include a 28-year-old male hotel worker and a 36-year-old female tour guide, both in the capital Vientiane, a news report said.

The two patients have traveled abroad and work closely with foreigners. They are currently being treated at a hospital, the news report said.