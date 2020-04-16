Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A woman sits in front of Azul Airlines check-in at Brasilia International Airport ahead of the disinfection performed by the members of the armed forces, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91% compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the region’s largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursday.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, the CEO of ALTA, which lobbies on behalf of airlines in Latin America, told reporters that they are seeking government aid in the form of loans, not grants.