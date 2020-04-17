Chile's LATAM Airlines to cancel 95% of scheduled flights in May

FILE PHOTO: LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN), South America’s largest carrier, will cancel 95% of its scheduled flights in May, the company said on Friday, maintaining similar levels to its current operations due to the coronavirus crisis.

LATAM said it will keep minimal domestic flight schedules in Brazil and Chile. The airline will also resume two international routes, from Santiago and Sao Paulo to Miami, after canceling all international flights in April.