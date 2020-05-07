Business News
May 7, 2020 / 4:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Panama's Copa Airlines planning to retire Boeing 737-700 fleet

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Copa Airlines' plane is pictured at Tocumen International Aiport after the company said it will suspend all operations in order to weather the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Panama City, Panama March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it is planning to retire early its fleet of 14 older Boeing 737-700 NG planes, the latest carrier to do away with planes due to the coronavirus crisis.

Copa said it will focus on a leaner fleet composed mainly of its Boeing 737-800 NG planes instead. Copa also has some new Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, but those have been grounded worldwide since last year, after two deadly crashes.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
