FILE PHOTO: LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group (LTM.SN) on Wednesday said it will cease operations at its Argentine subsidiary “indefinitely,” its first major cutback since Latin America’s largest airline filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

LATAM, which is based in Chile, said it will no longer fly domestically in Argentina but will maintain international flights, which will be operated by other subsidiaries.