Coronavirus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America: Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Latin America hit a grim milestone on Saturday as coronavirus deaths topped 50,000 and cases neared 1 million, with countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru struggling to stem the tide, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America totaled 50,105 and cases stood at 976,425, with Brazil counting for over half of deaths and infections in Brazil, according to the tally.