Factbox: Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus has reached some 80 nations with more new cases now reported outside China where the flu-like illness first emerged late last year.

A woman wearing a protective mask uses a smartphone as she travels on a bus during rush hour, after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

- Globally there have been more than 94,000 cases and 3220 deaths according to a Reuters tally.

- Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day. The total number of cases on the mainland touched 80,270, while the death toll rose by 38 to 2,981 by March 3.

- South Korea, which announced a $9.8 billion stimulus package on Wednesday, reported hundreds of new cases as many sick people waited for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the center of the worst outbreak outside China. The new cases bring South Korea’s total to 5,621, with at least 32 deaths.

- South Korea’s President canceled a planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March.

- Italy, which has more than 2,500 confirmed cases and 79 deaths, prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the virus, including the possible closure of all schools, universities, cinemas, theaters and most public events.

- The outbreak has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. Iran has more than 2,900 confirmed cases with a death toll of 92.

- New York’s Yeshiva University said on Wednesday one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case in the state, while the total number of cases in the United States have risen past 120.

- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country.

- Japan’s confirmed infections topped 1,000, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise liner, as the government reiterated that plans for the Tokyo Olympics in July remained on track.

- Sixteen Italians in India tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28. [nL4N2AX22E]

- A fourth person has died from coronavirus infection in France, which has 212 confirmed cases, and President Emmanuel Macron warned that the health crisis could last several months.

- Spain reported its first death from the outbreak in Valencia on Tuesday.

- Sweden’s confirmed cases rose by two to 32 on Wednesday.

- Poland’s health minister confirmed the country’s first case on Wednesday.

- Scientists in China studying the outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections.

- Animal health experts said on Wednesday a quarantined dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, but cautioned the matter remained under investigation.

- On Wednesday China encouraged producers to export protective suits to meet overseas demand, while Russia suspended the export of masks, medical gear and suits.

- China approved a Roche arthritis drug to treat some coronavirus patients in severe conditions, health authorities said on Wednesday.

- Tajikistan on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers, though the Central Asian nation has not reported any cases so far.

- Australian stores put strict limits on toilet paper purchases on Wednesday after panic buying, as the country recorded its third case of local transmission.

- China on Wednesday rolled out cash support to both domestic and foreign airlines to encourage them to restore services and stop suspending flights.

- Passenger car retail sales in China fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, one of the country’s industry associations said on Wednesday.

- Britain’s markets regulator said it was reviewing how companies can continue to operate during a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

- Coronavirus has not affected oil or gas production in Iran, the National Iranian Oil Company said on Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

- Bonds held onto gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise 50 basis point interest rate cut, part of global efforts to contain economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. [MKTS/GLOB]