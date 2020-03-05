Factbox: Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus has reached some 80 nations with more new cases now reported outside China where the flu-like illness first emerged late last year.

A man in a face mask rides the subway in Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

**Globally, there have been over 96,500 cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. (tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7)

**Mainland China reported 139 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 80,409. The uptick was driven by an increase in cases in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, where new infections climbed to 131 from 114 a day earlier.

**South Korea confirmed 760 new cases and five more deaths on Thursday, taking total infections to 6,088, with a death toll of 37. It declared a “special care zone” around the city of Gyeongsan, and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country.

**Japan’s prime minister on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for all visitors from China and South Korea in response to the widening coronavirus crisis, and his government signaled the Olympics would go ahead as planned, as confirmed infections in Japan rose to 1,036, 36 more than the previous day.

**Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan planned for early April has been postponed.

**The death toll from an outbreak in Italy has risen by 41 over the past 24 hours to 148, with the contagion in Europe’s worst-hit country showing no sign of slowing

**The outbreak has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. Iran has more than 2,900 confirmed cases with a death toll of 92.

**Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala, a day after the country reported its second coronavirus death in the capital Baghdad.

**The U.S. death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday with new cases around New York and Los Angeles. California’s governor declared a statewide emergency after the first death in the state. The House of Representatives approved an $8.3 billion bill to combat the virus and develop vaccines.

**Australia recorded its second death, the first from a “local transmission”, and warned the crisis will impact the country’s economic growth in the current quarter.

**Thailand on Thursday reported four new cases, bringing its total to 47 since January.

**South Africa confirmed its first case on Thursday.

**Three more people have died from coronavirus in France on Thursday, taking the total to seven, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 138 to 423

**UK recorded its first death of a patient and confirmed cases rose to 115

**Germany’s new cases jumped by 109 in a day, to 349 on Thursday.

**Dutch health authorities on Thursday said they were planning the imminent return of around 900 students from a skiing trip in the north of Italy.

**Spain recorded 234 cases across the country. Three people have died of the coronavirus.

**The Stockholm region of Sweden reported 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the local authority said, taking the total number of cases in Sweden to 88.

**Colombian President Ivan Duque has tested negative for coronavirus after returning from a trip to the United States, the government said Thursday.

**Turkey’s health minister advised citizens not to go abroad unless necessary.

**Scientists in China studying the outbreak say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections.

**Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, although experts cautioned against pets being potential spreaders of the virus.

**Russia has canceled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum this year as a precaution against coronavirus

**Amazon (AMZN.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday recommended that employees in the Seattle area work from home.

**More luxury brands have postponed fashion shows worldwide.

**The virus’ global spread has crushed hopes for stronger growth this year and will hold 2020 global output gains to their slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.