Factbox: Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 114,000 across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

DEATHS/INFECTIONS

- More than 114,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

- Mainland China reported 19 new cases as of Monday, down from 40 cases a day earlier. Total confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 80,754.

EUROPE

- Italy, with 9,172 cases and 463 deaths, sealed off much of its industrial north, where six prisoners were killed in a riot over curbs on visits. The government also ordered cinemas, theaters and museums to close, canceled sporting events and told shops and restaurants to ensure patrons remained at least a meter apart.

- Spain, with 1,204 cases and 28 deaths, will close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria.

- Germany on Monday reported 210 new cases, taking its total to 1,112.

- Britain, which has 319 cases and three deaths, said anyone returning from areas in northern Italy placed under lockdown must self-isolate.

- New infections in the Netherlands rose to 321 on Monday, up from 264 a day earlier, said health authorities.

- Albania and Bulgaria reported their first cases.

- A European Central Bank (ECB) employee has been diagnosed with the virus.

AMERICAS

- Argentina marked Latin America’s first death on Saturday, after Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first cases.

- Costa Rica reported nine infections on Sunday, up from five a day earlier.

- Canada recorded its first death - a resident at a British Columbia’s long-term care facility.

- Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as cases in the state doubled to 14.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to firms selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

- Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may have to stop attending big gatherings as the virus spreads through U.S. communities, a health official said on Sunday, not ruling out large-scale quarantines.

- A Royal Bank of Canada employee working at one of the lender’s suburban Toronto offices, who was earlier suspected of having contracted coronavirus, has tested positive.

- A 40-year-old woman in Panama has tested positive, marking the first such case in the Central American nation.

- U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.

ASIA

- Foreigners in Beijing should refrain from unnecessary travel during the outbreak, a local government official said on Monday.

- South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 7,513. The death toll rose by three to 54.

- Japan’s Hyogo prefecture reported two new cases.

- Japan is set to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare emergency, if needed, as infections rose.

- Mongolia said a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected, marking the country’s first case.

- Singapore will allow cruise ship Costa Fortuna to dock on Tuesday, after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand.

- Vietnam on Monday decided to suspend visa-free travel from eight European countries: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.

- North Korea flew dozens of diplomats out of the country to Russia on Monday, including the staff of the German, French and Swiss missions.

- Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, with two of them having recently returned home from Italy. The third person is a family member of one of the two cases.

- The number of confirmed cases rose to 47 in India.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

- Iran, with 7,161 cases and 237 deaths, the third highest after China and Italy, temporarily released around 70,000 prisoners.

- Israel, with 42 cases, will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days

- Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases, the health minister said, becoming the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa to be affected by the virus.

- Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday.

- Qatar said on Monday it was suspending schools and universities to control the outbreak.

- Nigeria has a second confirmed case, its health minister said on Twitter on Monday.

- A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the coronavirus.

- Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases, bringing the total to 20. On Sunday, it imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province, home to a large Shi’ite Muslim population.

- Thirteen Americans quarantined in a West Bank hotel tested negative and will leave soon.

AUSTRALIA

- Australia reported its third death on Sunday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

- China announced more measures to support airlines, reducing airport and air control fees, as well as postponing the upcoming summer season flight plan.

- Global oil demand is set to contract in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade as global economic activity stalls due to the coronavirus, the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

- Europe needs to come up with a “massive” economic stimulus to cope with the outbreak, France’s finance minister said on Monday.

- The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by governments and banks rose sharply on Monday with those at the center of the outbreak and oil exporters seeing levels spike to multi-month highs.

- The epidemic will cause global FDI to shrink by 5%-15% from previous forecasts, resulting in only marginal growth in 2020-21, with automotive, airlines and energy industries likely to take a big hit, a U.N. report said.

- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will create a special program to offer zero-interest loans to companies.

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to fund the fight against the virus and meet election promises in this week’s budget, has said he is looking at possible changes to rules which could allow him to spend more.

- Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to Italy hits business, industry sources said.

MARKETS

- Asian shares bounced and bond yields rose from historic lows on Tuesday as speculation of coordinated stimulus from global central banks and governments calmed panic selling.

EVENT CANCELED, POSTPONED, BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

- The European Parliament considers calling off this week’s plenary session, two officials said.

- The Boao Forum, which China is trying to promote as Asia’s answer to Davos, has been postponed.

- Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts.

- Ireland canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades due next week and the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.

- All French top flight soccer matches will be played behind closed doors or with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people until April 15.

- Madonna canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.