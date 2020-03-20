Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre, Europe, with deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

DEATHS, INFECTIONS

- The virus has infected nearly 253,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,400.

EUROPE

- The death toll in Italy leapt by 627 to 4,032, an increase of 18.4% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

- Spain said it would turn a Madrid conference centre into a giant military hospital for coronavirus patients, as Europe’s second-worst outbreak claimed another 235 lives.

- France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, taking the total to 450, an increase of 21%.

- As many as 300,000 European Union citizens are seeking repatriation, notably from Latin America and Southeast Asia.

- Britain has asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work and will also deploy final-year medical students. It has banned the parallel export of 80 crucial medicines to protect supplies.

- Germany may enforce a nationwide curfew if the country’s 83 million people fail to keep their distance from each other this weekend.

- Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines on animals, Russia’s consumer health regulator said on Friday.

- European Union regulators opened an investigation into imports of fake coronavirus-related products that are ineffective or even harmful to health.

- YouTube said it would reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.

AMERICAS

- Nearly 14,400 people across the United States have been diagnosed and 218 have died of the coronavirus.

- New York and California imposed lockdowns, limiting the activity of 60 million people in the two states.

- The U.S. Homeland Security Department said restrictions on travel across the U.S.-Canadian land border will begin at 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday and last until April 20.

- Canada will turn back irregular migrants walking over the U.S.-Canada border.

- Mexico and the United States have agreed to form a joint task force to combat the spread at their border.

- Brazil, whose cooling weather could fan the outbreak, restricted entry of foreign visitors at its borders, while its Senate has approved emergency.

- Argentina began a mandatory quarantine, restricting people to their homes, from midnight on Friday morning until March 31.

ASIA - China’s imported cases rose to a record 228, as infected travellers spread to more provinces, adding pressure to toughen entry rules and health protocols.

- A Chinese report into the coronavirus death of a young doctor reprimanded by police when he tried to raise the alarm about the disease drew quick criticism online.

- An Olympic torch event in Japan, which plans to reopen schools after spring recess, drew hundreds of spectators on Friday, creating the type of gathering government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have warned against.

- Indonesia’s capital declared emergency for the next two weeks in the city. While many Muslims in Jakarta accepted advice to avoid religious gatherings and prayed at home on Friday, elsewhere in the country people crowded into mosques.

- Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide weekend curfew on Friday.

- Malaysia will mobilise the army to help enforce curbs on movement, as it faces the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

- Vietnam will temporarily suspend visa-free travel for citizens of Japan, Belarus and Russia from Saturday.

- Australia’s central bank bought A$5 billion ($2.87 billion) in local government bonds on Friday, in the first round of its unlimited quantitative easing programme.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

- Saudi Arabia, which has announced a $31.93 billion support package, has suspended all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday.

- Syria, already shattered by nine years of war, has banned entry for foreigners arriving from many virus-hit countries.

- Palestinian worshippers scuffled with Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Friday as crowds headed to Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray amid a partial lockdown.

- The coronavirus stopped communal Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques from Indonesia to Morocco on Friday, but in some places believers have defied medical advice.

- South Africa, which has more than 200 coronavirus cases, but no reported deaths, pumped up liquidity and mulled shorter trade hours.

- Gloved judges heard applications for bail on Friday as Kenya’s high court held hearings outside the building.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

- Wall Street retreated on Friday after New York ordered residents to stay at home, rattling investors who had welcomed this week’s fiscal and monetary measures.

- The British government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff.

- Vehicle production could be reduced by about 1.44 million in Europe, North America and Latin America, according to an estimate by information provider IHS Markit.

- Shattered airlines were left counting the cost of government support as countries from the United States to New Zealand set out conditions for bailouts.

- The container shipping industry, a bellwether for international trade, has been blown off course with container lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports.

- The coronavirus has forced 15% of manufacturing companies in Vietnam to cut production, with the clothes and textile industry hard hit.

- Australia has delayed its federal budget by five months to October, as it prepares to expand stimulus to avoid recession.

- Indian key crop prices have plunged as much as 50% just as farmers prepare for harvest, putting paid to prospects for a rural economic rebound.

EVENTS

- Formula One drivers will join video gamers in virtual grands prix to replace postponed races.

- World Rugby has postponed several tournaments and World Cup qualifiers, while June’s Olympic qualifiers are under review.