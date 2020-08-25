Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - A Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday.
* Poland on Monday insisted it would reopen schools next week for the first time since mid-March despite reaching a record high number of daily registered infections late last week.
* French authorities will in coming days reciprocate Britain’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.
* Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be tested regularly for COVID-19, as the campaign prepares for the possibility of more public events in the run-up to November’s election.
* Brazil reported 17,078 new cases and 565 deaths.
* Mexico registered 3,541 new infections and 320 additional fatalities, and health authorities will begin this week to use a broader definition to identify possible coronavirus cases.
* Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases on Monday and 381 resulting deaths.
* World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months.
* South Korea ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online.
* India reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day, taking the total to 3.17 million. Deaths rose by 848 to 58,390.
* The Australian state at the centre of the country’s coronavirus second wave reported 148 new cases, more than the previous day but well down from peak levels, and eight deaths.
* Some Israelis, fearing a quarantine order after unwittingly being near a coronavirus carrier, are rendering themselves untraceable while in public by switching their cellphones to “airplane mode” or using prepaid “burner” SIM cards instead.
* Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, but added more funding is urgently needed.
* The U.S. FDA on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.
* Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus.
* Asia’s stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and following a fresh Wall Street rally. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Nigeria’s economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020, with lockdowns in its two main cities and low oil prices taking their toll.
* Irish consumer sentiment slipped in August after local lockdowns and stricter nationwide restrictions that the survey’s authors said may cause some to re-assess how long the disruption will last.
