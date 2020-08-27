Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections. The United States continues to be the country with the biggest caseload, but the CDC has said people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested.

FILE PHOTO: Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Saint Mother Teresa, wear protective face shields as they prepare to distribute free snacks and tea among the poor after offering prayers to mark her 110th birth anniversary, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported a record daily jump of 75,760 infections on Thursday, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million. Deaths rose by 1,023, pushing the toll to 60,472.

* South Korea reported 441 new cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early-March.

* Australia’s Victoria state — epicentre of the nation’s second wave of COVID-19 infections — reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months.

EUROPE

* Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected novel coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control.

* Phil Hogan quit as the EU’s Trade Commissioner after days of pressure over allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to his native Ireland.

* Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October.

AMERICAS

* Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, as per a CNBC report.

* Canada’s National Research Council (NRC) said it has ended its partnership for a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino Biologics, saying the Chinese company lacks the authority to ship the vaccine at this time.

* Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 370,188.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Gaza will remain in lockdown at least until Sunday, health officials said after reporting two deaths and 26 COVID-19 cases in the first public outbreak of the disease in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

* Kenya’s president extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19.

* Abbott Laboratories said it won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5.

* British military scientists discovered that a product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19, Sky News reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares touched two-year peaks on Thursday in the wake of Wall Street’s record run as cheap cash drove up big-cap tech darlings, although Sino-U.S. tensions caused caution to creep in as the session progressed. [MKTS/GLOB]

* South Korea’s central bank cut its 2020 GDP forecast on concerns about the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

* Japanese financial institutions may see credit costs balloon to levels hit during the global financial crisis if a resurgence in infections hammer the economy, Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki said.

* France will erase the $117.89 billion cost of its economic recovery plan from its debt pile by 2025, its prime minister said.

* Mexico’s economy in the second quarter contracted the most since the Great Depression, despite a partial recovery in June.