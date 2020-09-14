Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - Global coronavirus cases marked a record one-day increase, with many countries facing a second wave of infections, while a pandemic preparedness panel slammed the collective failure of political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for a crisis.

A man dines while social distancing between eating spaces are in place at a food stall as Indonesia's capital Jakarta returns to large-scale social restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India said it was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces, as the country’s number of reported infections passed 4.75 million.

* Indonesia on Sunday reported its sixth consecutive day of over 3,000 new cases, just as its capital city prepares to re-impose social distancing restrictions.

* Singapore is battling new clusters of infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities.

Slideshow ( 3 images )

* New Zealand will lift restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

* Australia’s second-most populous state, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus second wave, on Monday reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months.

EUROPE

* The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day increase in new infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases.

* Ireland plans to replace its current system of travel quarantines with the European Union’s proposed coordinated system as soon as it is ready, Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE television on Saturday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will enter a three-week nationwide lockdown starting on Friday after a second- wave surge of new cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

* Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow “exceptional categories” of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said.

AMERICAS

* The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

* President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals’ warnings against large indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.

* Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE proposed to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants while increasing the diversity of the trial population.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan’s manufacturers remained pessimistic for the 14th straight month in September.

* South Africa’s economy will likely contract this year by more than the 7% previously forecast by the Treasury, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in an opinion piece published on Sunday.