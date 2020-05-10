Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Sunday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus lockdown will not end yet, urging people to “stay alert” to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures that have closed down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.

* New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.

* Spain registered its lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths on Sunday since mid-March and half of its population prepared for an easing of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, though not yet the residents of cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

* The Russian authorities said they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some restrictions.

* Chinese authorities reported what could be the beginning of a new wave of coronavirus cases in northeast China, with one city in Jilin province being reclassified as high-risk, the top of a three-tier zoning system.

* More than 90 percent of hospital beds secured for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo have already been occupied, the Japanese Health Ministry said on Sunday, underscoring the pressing need to curb the further spread of the virus.

* Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state’s premier said.

AMERICAS

* New York state announced new protections for residents of nursing homes, which have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country.

* The White House has started informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about next steps on coronavirus relief legislation, officials said, but they stressed any new federal money would come with conditions.

* The coronavirus death toll in Canada rose by 2.2% to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the outbreak started, official public health agency data showed.

* Coronavirus patients were being turned away from hospitals in the Mexican capital on Saturday, as both public and private medical facilities quickly fill up and the number of new infections continues to rise.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel partly reopened nurseries and kindergartens, increasing the number of children who have returned to daycare as part of efforts to revive the economy.

* The coronavirus could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in the first year if it is not contained, the World Health Organization said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Avianca Holdings <SA AVT_p.CN>, Latin America’s second-largest airline, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as a bond payment deadline loomed and after unsuccessfully pursuing emergency aid from Colombia’s government to survive the coronavirus crisis.

* Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, will raise debt to help it through the pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, warning that a recovery in travel demand is at least 18 months away.

* Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) said on Saturday it had requested the rescheduling of debt payments owed to leasing companies and banks after an “unprecedented” fall in revenues due to the pandemic.

* China’s central bank said it will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the economy and make monetary policy more flexible to fend off financial risks.

* Large Italian companies have requested 18.5 billion euros ($20 billion) in state-guaranteed loans to weather the coronavirus crisis, state-backed export credit agency SACE said.