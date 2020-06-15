Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released June 12, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 7.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 432,682​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0857 GMT on Sunday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* Russia on Monday reported 8,246 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 537,210, the country’s coronavirus crisis response center said.

* Three weeks after declaring it was free of the coronavirus, Montenegro has reported a new COVID-19 case - a person who arrived from neighboring Bosnia.

* Capacity on London’s transport network has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules, protecting commuters in one of the world’s biggest financial hubs by preventing them cramming into trains, the Underground and buses.

* Denmark will hand out cash to Danes to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said, while announcing plans to phase out generous aid packages introduced at the beginning of the crisis.

AMERICAS

* Peruvian peasant brigades, who decades ago battled leftist rebel groups, are now doling out rough justice to slow the spread of the virus in the Andean country, which has the region’s second highest number of cases.

* Chilean copper miners’ unions called for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country’s biggest miners during what they said was an “alarming” increase of infections among workers.

* New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

* Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid controversy over the country’s figures for deaths from the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases on Monday, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital.

* South Korea will face another wave of coronavirus infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by July, unless the government tightens social distancing rules, a prominent infectious disease specialist has warned.

* Indonesia’s exports and imports plunged the most since 2009 in May, data showed on Monday, suggesting deeper economic pain for Southeast Asia’s largest economy and prompting calls for rate cuts.

* Thailand on Monday lifted a nationwide curfew after more than two months and allowed restaurants to resume selling alcohol after 21 days passed since a recorded case of local transmission.

* Tajikistan announced on Monday the first easing of restrictions, allowing malls, bazaars, restaurants, hotels and other service providers to reopen after a two-month shutdown.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed.

* Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increases. In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said.

* Sudan will begin rolling out an experimental program of direct cash transfers to its neediest citizens next week as it tries to wean the country off costly subsidies.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential coronavirus vaccine, the British drugmaker’s latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic.

* New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Fears that a second wave of COVID-19 infections is under way sent jitters across global markets on Monday with stocks and oil under pressure while investors bought into safe havens such as German government debt. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Oil prices fell on Monday as new coronavirus infections hit China, Japan and the United States, adding to concerns that a resurgence of the virus could weigh on the recovery of fuel demand.

* German 10-year bond yields approached three-week lows in early trade on Monday as markets focused on worries around a second wave of coronavirus infections.