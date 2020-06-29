Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave.
* Zurich’s health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveller tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing.
* A growing number of COVID-19 cases among people under 35 years of age is a “worrying trend,” Ireland’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Saturday as the country reported the highest number of new infections for two weeks.
* Spain is to uphold a ban on cruise liners from docking at its ports to stop the coronavirus spread, according to a ministerial order published on Saturday.
* Russia on Sunday reported 6,791 new cases and 104 additional deaths. Its national tally of confirmed infections stood at 634,437 and the death toll at 9,073.
* More than 2.56 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and over 125,700 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0540 GMT on Monday.
* Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases and 552 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, while Mexico reported 4,050 new infections and 267 additional fatalities.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* China’s military has received the greenlight to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics.
* Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, said it is considering re-imposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.
* Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum by one week until July 7.
* Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding.
* Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.
* China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said early human test results for a vaccine candidate suggested it could be safe and effective, the second vaccine candidate from the firm to show encouraging results in a clinical trial.
* Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone as the relentless spread of the novel coronavirus made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and crimping oil prices. [MKTS/GLOB]
* China’s central bank said the country’s economic growth faces challenges from the pandemic, despite signs of improvement amid business re-openings.
* Retail sales in Japan tumbled at a double-digit pace for the second straight month in May as the pandemic and lockdown measures delivered a heavy blow to consumer confidence and economic recovery prospects.
* Vietnam’s economic growth in the second quarter fell to its slowest pace in decades.
* Coronavirus has done to Australia what even the global financial crisis couldn’t: abruptly end a record growth run and help trigger a deep recession from which the country will take time to recover.
