Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - * Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

* Russia on Monday reported 6,537 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world.

* The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 159 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

* Germany can prevent a second wave of the coronavirus in the autumn if people stay vigilant, particularly during the summer vacation season, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

* Deaths in Mexico from the pandemic rose above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American country overtaking Italy for the world’s fourth-highest death total, according to Reuters data.

* Argentina exceeded 100,000 cases on Sunday despite a strict quarantine imposed on the capital Buenos Aires and its surroundings.

* Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week, the security ministry said on Sunday.

* Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

* Australia’s most populous state reported 14 new cases on Monday, with a growing cluster at a pub used by freight drivers travelling the country adding to fears of a second wave.

* Indonesia reported 1,282 new cases on Monday, bringing the total count to 76,981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

* The Hong Kong Book Fair has been postponed due to a spike in locally transmitted cases, the organiser said on Monday, just two days before the exhibition was due to open.

* Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, angered by what they say has been an inept government response to the economic hits they have taken during the pandemic.

* A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.

* One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences’ antiviral remdesivir, health authorities said.

* Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the “highest bidder”, saying relying on market forces would prolong the pandemic.

* World shares were approaching a five-month peak and the dollar slipped on Monday as investors wagered the earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered by coronavirus lockdowns.

* Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020 as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated.

* Turkish industrial production shrank a less-than-expected 19.9% year-on-year in May, data showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.