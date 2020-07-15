Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in the United States reported record daily increases in deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy would recover more slowly than expected.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* France will make it compulsory for people to wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month.

* Spain’s populous Catalonia region made a fresh attempt to put an area of 160,000 people under lockdown to stem the latest local coronavirus surge.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted California’s two largest school districts for making students learn from home for the upcoming term in the face of the resurgent pandemic.

* Canada said it would make it easier for foreign students to study online from abroad and to qualify for a work permit after graduation amid strict border closures.

* Mexico proposed to the U.S. an extension to a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo is considering raising its alert for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels, officials said, after a spike in cases to record numbers in the Japanese capital.

* New Zealand must prepare for new outbreaks as the pandemic spreads globally but will not drop its elimination strategy if community transmission was discovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

* Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak in the country’s southeast.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt has started offering reusable cotton face masks at around 50 cents each alongside the food items provided in its state subsidy programme.

* Afghanistan faces “catastrophe” as growing COVID-19 cases stretch a health infrastructure already severely weakened by decades of war, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

* Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said it had started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as infections continue to surge in the world’s third worst-hit nation.

* Life sciences company IQVIA Holdings Inc said it would collaborate with AstraZeneca Plc to speed up clinical studies of the British drugmaker’s potential COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Three of the largest U.S. banks set aside a whopping $28 billion for loan losses, in a stark reminder that much of the economic pain from the pandemic is still to come.

* Japanese manufacturers remained close to the most pessimistic they have been in 11 years in July as the outbreak hits global demand and deals a punishing blow to the export-reliant economy, the Reuters tankan survey showed.

* Britain’s economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times.

* Economic activity in Brazil began to grow again in monthly terms in May, after two sharp consecutive declines in March and April.