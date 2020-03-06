Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The coronavirus that emerged in China late last year has reached over 80 nations, with the outbreak now spreading rapidly in other parts of Asia, Europe and the United States.

A man in a face mask rides the subway in Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser)

DEATHS/INFECTIONS

** Globally, there have been over 98,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

** Mainland China reported 143 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 80,552. The death toll touched 3,042 as of end-Thursday, up by 30 from the previous day.

ASIA

** China’s central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak.

** China’s financial centre of Shanghai reported three new infections on Friday, in Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad.

** South Korea reported 505 new cases on Friday, down from 760 a day before, taking its total to 6,593. U.S. military confirmed its seventh case among those stationed there.

** Singapore, praised by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading, warned on Friday that deaths would become “inevitable” as a global pandemic emerges. More than two months since its first case, Singapore has kept infections to just over 100 people with no deaths.

** Confirmed infections in Japan rose to 1,057 on Friday morning.

** Japan’s prime minister on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for all visitors from China and South Korea, and his government signalled the Olympics would go ahead as planned.

** Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday and Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity was closed following the discovery of seven cases in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

EUROPE

** Spain confirmed its fourth death, an elderly woman in Madrid. Health authorities have identified 16 cases in the center for elderly she attended and four other cases in the town. There are 261 confirmed cases in Spain.

** On the Spanish island of Tenerife, busloads of guests left a hotel where they had been locked down since Feb. 25. Local authorities said that 443 people had departed since the lockdown was declared, leaving around 400 guests still inside.

** The Vatican confirmed its first case on Friday, bringing the epidemic to the heart of the Italian capital. The death toll stood at 148 on Thursday.

** Slovakia and Serbia confirmed their first cases on Friday, a day after Bosnia reported its first two cases.

** Netherlands reported its first coronavirus death on Friday.

** UK recorded its first death of a patient and confirmed cases rose to 115.

** Three more people died from coronavirus in France on Thursday, taking the total to seven, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 138 to 423

** Germany’s new cases jumped by 109 in a day, to 349 on Thursday.

** The Stockholm region of Sweden reported 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 88.

** EU health ministers are discussing ways to boost local production of drugs and protective gear amid shortages due to the outbreak.

AMERICAS

** The death toll in the United States rose to 12 and at least 57 new cases were confirmed on Thursday as the outbreak radiated across the country, surfacing in at least four new states and San Francisco.

** Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Thursday joined Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in recommending employees in the Seattle area, the most affected by the virus in the country, to work from home.

** Brazil has confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday, including the first instances of likely local transmission.

AUSTRALIA

** Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country’s prime minister warned the public bill for treating infected patients could top A$1 billion ($661 million).

AFRICA

** Cameroon confirmed its first case on Friday, a French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 24.

** South Africa confirmed its first case on Thursday.

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

** More luxury brands have postponed fashion shows worldwide.

** Russia has cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum this year.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

** The Asian Development Bank said the outbreak could slash global economic output by 0.1-0.4%, with financial losses forecast to reach between $77 billion and $347 billion.

** The outbreak likely halved China’s economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months, a Reuters poll found.

** Sequoia Capital, one of the world’s top venture capital firms, sent a note to the founders and CEOs of its companies on Friday describing the coronavirus as “the black swan of 2020” and urging them to brace for coming economic shocks.

MARKETS

** Global stock markets tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged economic slowdown.