Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 111,000 across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser)

DEATHS/INFECTIONS

**More than 111,600 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

**Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the second day on Monday, but an official warned people against dropping their guard.

EUROPE

**Italy, with 7,375 cases and 366 deaths, sealed off much of its industrial north, where six prisoners were killed in a riot over curbs on visits. The government also ordered cinemas, theaters and museums to close, canceled sporting events and told shops and restaurants to ensure patrons remained at least a meter apart.

**Spain, with 1,204 cases and 28 deaths, will close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria.

**Germany on Monday reported 210 new cases, taking its total to 1,112.

**Britain, which has 319 cases and three deaths, said anyone returning from areas in northern Italy placed under lockdown must self-isolate.

**New infections in the Netherlands rose to 321 on Monday, up from 264 a day earlier, said health authorities.

**Albania and Bulgaria reported their first cases.

AMERICAS

**Argentina marked Latin America’s first death on Saturday, after Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first cases.

**Costa Rica reported nine infections on Sunday, up from five a day earlier.

**Canada recorded its first death - a resident at a British Columbia’s long-term care facility.

**Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as cases in the state doubled to 14.

**The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to firms selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

**Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may have to stop attending big gatherings as the virus spreads through U.S. communities, a health official said on Sunday, not ruling out large-scale quarantines.

ASIA

**Foreigners in Beijing should refrain from unnecessary travel during the outbreak, a local government official said on Monday.

**South Korea reported 165 new cases, bringing the total to 7,478, while the death toll rose to 51.

**Japan is set to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare emergency, if needed, as infections reached 1,190.

**Singapore will allow cruise ship Costa Fortuna to dock on Tuesday, after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand.

**Vietnam on Monday decided to suspend visa-free travel from eight European countries: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.

**North Korea flew dozens of diplomats out of the country to Russia on Monday, including the staff of the German, French and Swiss missions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

**Iran, with 7,161 cases and 237 deaths, the third highest after China and Italy, temporarily released around 70,000 prisoners.

**Israel, with 42 cases, will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days

**Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases, the health minister said, becoming the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa to be affected by the virus.

**Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday.

**Qatar said on Monday it was suspending schools and universities to control the outbreak.

**Nigeria has a second confirmed case, its health minister said on Twitter on Monday.

**A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the coronavirus.

**Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases, bringing the total to 20. On Sunday, it imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province, home to a large Shi’ite Muslim population.

**Thirteen Americans quarantined in a West Bank hotel tested negative and will leave soon.

AUSTRALIA

**Australia reported its third death on Sunday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

**China announced more measures to support airlines, reducing airport and air control fees, as well as postponing the upcoming summer season flight plan.

**Europe needs to come up with a “massive” economic stimulus to cope with the outbreak, France’s finance minister said on Monday.

**The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by governments and banks rose sharply on Monday with those at the center of the outbreak and oil exporters seeing levels spike to multi-month highs.

**The epidemic will cause global FDI to shrink by 5%-15% from previous forecasts, resulting in only marginal growth in 2020-21, with automotive, airlines and energy industries likely to take a big hit, a U.N. report said.

**Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will create a special program to offer zero-interest loans to companies.

**British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to fund the fight against the virus and meet election promises in this week’s budget, has said he is looking at possible changes to rules which could allow him to spend more.

**Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to Italy hits business, industry sources said.

MARKETS

**Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already worried by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen. [MKTS/GLOB]

EVENT CANCELLED, POSTPONED, BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

**The European Parliament considers calling off this week’s plenary session, two officials said.

**The Boao Forum, which China is trying to promote as Asia’s answer to Davos, has been postponed.

**Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts.

**Ireland canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades due next week and the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.

**All French top flight soccer matches will be played behind closed doors or with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people until April 15.

**Madonna canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.