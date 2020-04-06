Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world jumped to more than 1,270,000, with nearly 70,400 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

People are seen in front of a closed church at Piazza Duomo on Palm Sunday, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Catania, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* Residents in Lombardy, Italy’s worst-hit region, scrambled for scarce protective face masks and makeshift alternatives after authorities ordered anyone moving outside to cover up.

* The rate of deaths in Spain slowed for the fourth day on Monday as the government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown in the nation with the second highest death toll.

* Switzerland said it was too early to ease measures that restrict the spread of the new coronavirus, as neighbouring Austria sketched out plans to start loosening a national lockdown.

* Norway’s health minister said the country’s epidemic was under control, pointing to low transmission rates.

* The Czech Republic reported its slowest daily percentage rise in confirmed cases as the country entered a fourth week of restrictions.

* Ireland’s prime minister re-registered as a medical practitioner and will work one shift a week to help out during the crisis.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing hospital tests on Monday after suffering persistent symptoms, but the government said he was still in charge.

* Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned after she broke her own advice to stay at home by visiting her second home on two successive weekends.

* Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread among staff who often live and work in close quarters.

* Pope Francis has started an emergency fund to help virus-hit areas in developing countries, the Vatican said on Monday.

AMERICAS

* U.S. officials on Monday girded the country for a “peak death week” as the accelerating American death toll closed the gap with Italy and Spain, the countries with the most fatalities to date.

* The White House trade adviser said members of the coronavirus task force clashed over the weekend about the efficacy of a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, for use against the disease.

* Accused of “piracy”, the United States has denied diverting a shipment of face masks bound for Germany.

* Mexico’s president unveiled an economic plan vowing to help the poor and create jobs, but his promise of fiscal discipline sparked criticism that the measures fell far short of what was needed.

* Guatemala asked the United States to limit its deportations of immigrants to 25 persons per plane, after two deported migrants were hospitalised in recent weeks after testing positive.

* Haiti and Barbados reported their first deaths.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

* China said it will work to further prevent cases imported through its land borders, as its number of asymptomatic cases surged.

* Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package.

* Migrant workers living in vast Singapore dormitories cut off from the outside world due to the outbreak fear these are fast becoming a hotbed for infection.

* India hopes to be testing 20,000 people daily by the end of the week, twice the current rate, while a statistical oddity in its testing data has sparked questions.

* Indonesia announced its biggest daily increase in cases and a medical association said 24 doctors had now died.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent’s economies are projected to shrink this year.

* Kenya’s president ordered a halt to all movement in affected areas, including the capital Nairobi.

* Ivory Coast police clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing centre, afraid that people using the facility would spread the epidemic.

* Iran will never ask the United States for coronavirus help, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its “illegal” sanctions.

* Syria is dragging its feet on releasing prisoners under an amnesty declared by President Bashar al-Assad, raising fears of mass infections, rights groups said on Monday.

* More than 20,000 Pakistani workers stuck in the United Arab Emirates are seeking to return home, as the Gulf Arab state tightens restrictions.

* Ethiopia reported its first death and South Sudan its first case.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stock markets jumped on Monday, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases, though a delay in talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut supply sent oil tumbling again.

* White House advisers have been considering a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond, Trump’s economic adviser told CNBC on Monday.

* The IMF cited limited but encouraging signs of recovery in China, but said it could not rule out a resurgence in China and elsewhere.

* Nigeria has requested a total of $6.9 billion from the IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank, the finance minister said on Monday.

* Uganda’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 8%.

* Taiwan’s central bank pledged to double the amount of money earmarked to support small and medium-sized companies if needed.

* Singapore unveiled $3.55 billion in additional economic spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments.

* Britain’s car sector cut its 2020 sales forecast by 23% to 1.73 million vehicles.

SPORTS

* German soccer clubs were allowed to return to training on Monday, with some opting to train players in small groups.

* The Indonesia Open has been cancelled, the Badminton World Federation said on Monday.