Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - Global coronavirus cases marked a record one-day increase, with many countries facing a second wave of infections, while a pandemic preparedness panel slammed the collective failure of political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for a crisis.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Some Asian countries are rolling out early, more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential risk of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously and thereby crippling healthcare systems.

* Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new infections in nearly three months as authorities began to ease restrictions.

* Experts described the Philippines’ decision to cut the social distancing minimum to 30 centimetres on public transport as dangerous and premature, as the country saw another daily record in newly confirmed deaths.

* Singapore is battling new clusters of infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities.

* New Zealand will lift restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

EUROPE

* After a six-month shutdown, the longest in Europe, Italy reopened most of its schools on Monday, testing the organisational skills of the government, the nerves of teachers and the self-control of excited students.

* The Spanish government is considering extending its nationwide furlough scheme that guarantees workers part of their income into 2021.

* France’s interior minister criticised fans of soccer club Olympique Marseille for celebrating en masse on the streets after their team beat PSG, despite concerns over an increased number of COVID-19 cases in France.

* Sweden took Britain off its red-list of countries it advises citizens not to travel to, despite a pick-up in new cases and new restrictions on public gatherings in the UK.

* Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave hospital where he has been treated after contracting the virus two weeks ago, officials in his party said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will enter a three-week nationwide lockdown starting on Friday after a second-wave surge of new cases.

* Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow “exceptional categories” of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said.

AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals’ warnings against large indoor gatherings.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Countries should join WHO’s COVAX vaccine facility by a Friday deadline to help ensure that immunizations are fairly and efficiently distributed, WHO director general said.

* French vaccine maker Valneva said it would supply the UK with up to 190 million doses of its vaccine candidate over a five-year period.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks rallied on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial, but caution lingered before a host of central bank meetings this week. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Global gasoline and diesel demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, although a resurgence in COVID-19 cases would keep consumption fluctuating, several senior industry executives said.

* Germany is set to continue recovering from the crisis in the remainder of 2020 and will likely grow strongly in the third quarter, but it probably will not reach its pre-crisis level until 2022, the German Economy Ministry said.