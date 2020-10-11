Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* A new $1.8 trillion economic stimulus proposal from the Trump administration drew criticism from congressional Democrats and Republicans on Saturday, diminishing hopes for a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 election.

* New COVID-19 cases in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

* Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. It has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed cases and 150,198 total deaths.

EUROPE

* Russia recorded a fresh record increase in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the world’s fourth highest infection tally towards 1.3 million.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England’s worst affected areas.

* The Spanish regions of Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working and public gatherings after worrying rises in COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Sunday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India’s coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday when the health ministry reported 74,383 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

* South Korea will relax some rules on social distancing from Monday, allowing nightspots to re-open and spectators to attend sports events, after new cases edged lower in recent weeks, authorities said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran plans to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities after imposing it in Tehran to fight rising coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday, as the country’s nuclear chief became the latest infected official.

* Lebanon said on Sunday it will close bars and nightclubs to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak which has killed more than 450 people in a country also reeling from financial crisis and an explosion in Beirut two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The widely used BCG tuberculosis vaccine will be tested on frontline care workers in Britain for its effectiveness against COVID-19, researchers running the UK arm of a global trial said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The euro zone zone economy is entering a tougher phase as a surge in coronavirus cases puts a question mark over the recent rebound, the European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview published on Sunday.