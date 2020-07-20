Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Early data from trials of three potential vaccines showed promise of fighting COVID-19 without serious side effects, while leaders in the United States and European Union pushed for massive stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.
* Coronavirus cases in Spain have risen three-fold over the last three weeks as authorities struggle to contain a rash of fresh clusters.
* Sweden’s health agency said on Monday it was changing its COVID-19 contact-tracing guidelines so that tracing is done to a larger extent by the individuals infected.
* The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the football calendar, organisers France Football magazine said.
* The city of Chicago reimposed some restrictions and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row.
* The Florida Education Association sued the state, claiming the planned restart of classroom instruction next month during the pandemic would jeopardize the health of its members and students.
* Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s low approval ratings rose for a third consecutive month as the perception of his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the economy’s direction continued to improve gradually.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* Some cinemas in Chinese cities from Shanghai to Chengdu reopened after a six-month closure.
* Malaysia is considering making face masks compulsory in public following the emergence of 13 new clusters since the government relaxed broad curbs last month.
* Indian police have arrested 14 people on suspicion of selling locally made doses of Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir at five times the maximum retail price.
* Israel’s parliament voted to allow the country’s domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year.
* COVID-19 has caused a spike in poaching, threatening the habitat of more than half the world’s mountain gorillas, Congo’s Virunga National Park authorities said, just as rangers are forced to reduce their presence.
* An experimental vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University against the new coronavirus produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials.
* German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said data from an early-stage trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it prompted an immune response and was well-tolerated.
* A vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China’s military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune responses in most of the recipients who got one shot.
* Global equity markets rebounded on Monday on optimism the European Union would approve a recovery fund to help revive regional economies hit by the coronavirus, but worries about the pandemic’s economic and human toll pushed gold prices higher. [MKTS/GLOB]
* The New Development Bank of the “BRICS” group of leading emerging economies will lend Brazil $1 billion to help combat the economic damage from the crisis.
* Japan’s exports plunged at a double-digit pace for the fourth month in a row in June, raising the spectre of a longer and more painful global downturn.
