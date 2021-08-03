Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Japan will focus on hospitalising patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* France’s overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to get the travel industry moving again with a simple user-friendly system to allow for trips abroad without importing new virus variants.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China’s central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, as the country reported 90 new cases in the mainland for Monday.

* Australia’s New South Wales, home to Sydney, said it could ease a lockdown that demands five million people stay at home until the end of August if 50% of the population is vaccinated.

* Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

AMERICAS

* The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant.

* Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. CDC.

* New York’s governor urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers, while Florida grappled with an influx of hospitalized patients.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco will lengthen its night curfew as it tightens restrictions to counter a surge in infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Combining AstraZeneca’s vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said.

* Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings said its Vietnamese partner received regulatory approval to start a clinical trial of its vaccine candidate in the Southeast Asian country.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. [MKTS/GLOB]

* South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May, as hot weather conditions lifted prices of fresh food, while oil products and housing rental and other services costs continued rising.

* U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month.