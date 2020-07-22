Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 4 million - Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask and a face shield talks on the phone as people walk at a popular shopping street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 15, 2020. Picture taken July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SANTIAGO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total confirmed cases across Latin America past 4 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil registered 67,860 additional cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 1,284 related deaths, bringing total cases in Latin America’s largest nation to 2,227,514 and deaths there to 82,771.