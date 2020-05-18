World News
May 18, 2020 / 11:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America exceed 30,000: Reuters tally

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers are seen outside a geriatric facility after several cases were confirmed there, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America have surpassed 30,000, a Reuters tally showed on Monday. The figure represents 9.61% of all deaths worldwide, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below