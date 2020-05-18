Coronavirus deaths in Latin America exceed 30,000: Reuters tally
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers are seen outside a geriatric facility after several cases were confirmed there, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America have surpassed 30,000, a Reuters tally showed on Monday. The figure represents 9.61% of all deaths worldwide, according to data compiled by Reuters.