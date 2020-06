FILE PHOTO - A view of an empty hall at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon temporarily shuts down the airport, after declaring a medical state of emergency as part of the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon will re-open Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport for commercial flights beginning July 1, but will keep air traffic at 10% of capacity from a year ago, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

Private flights will resume from June 24, the statement said.

Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and obliged to practice home quarantine if testing positive, it added.