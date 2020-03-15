Lebanon's president calls for people to work from home amid virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun attends the cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president called on Sunday for citizens to work from home and avoid socializing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Each of us is called upon to continue his work, from home, in the way he sees appropriate,” President Michel Aoun said in a televised address at the start of a cabinet meeting that was expected to declare measures to deal with the outbreak.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that it had recorded 99 cases of coronavirus.