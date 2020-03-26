Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus: minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni issued a circular asking all public institutions to suspend application of an article of a previous circular until further notice, the Finance Ministry statement said.

Lebanon has so far recorded 368 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

(This story corrects to show that finance minister asked public institutions to suspend application of a clause of a previous circular, not to suspend operations)