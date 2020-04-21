No new corona cases in Lebanon in past 24 hours: health ministry

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab gets sprayed with a desinfectant as he arrives to attend a legislative session in a theatre hall to allow social distancing amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in UNESCO Palace building in Beirut, Lebanon April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the first time during the country’s outbreak, the health ministry said in its daily report on Tuesday.

It said that after 487 tests conducted in the last 24 hours the number of infections stood at 677, with 21 deaths.

Under Lebanon’s lockdown since mid-March, people can only leave their homes to buy food or medicine, with most businesses closed. An overnight curfew also bans going outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with security forces enforcing curbs.