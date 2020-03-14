Libya's Tripoli government declares emergency, shuts down ports, airports

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus and will close all air and sea ports from Monday, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Saturday.
Serraj also said, in a broadcast address, that his internationally recognized government had earmarked 500 million Libyan dinars ($360.54 million)to combat the disease if it reached Libya, though no cases had been confirmed so far.
Libya, split for years between rival governments that have been fighting a war for nearly a year, lacks adequate isolation and other facilities to combat the virus, the head of its disease control center told Reuters on Thursday.
(This story corrects amount government pledged for coronavirus)
Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Daniel Wallis