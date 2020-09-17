Lilly, Amgen partner to manufacture potential COVID-19 drugs

The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co has partnered with Amgen Inc to increase the supply of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatments, a day after one of the drugs was shown to reduce the need for hospitalization.

Through the collaboration, the two companies will have the ability to scale up production should one or more of Lilly’s antibody therapies prove receive regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday reported that a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment cut hospitalizations and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate COVID-19.

“We are impressed with Lilly’s data, in particular the reduction in hospitalizations, and are enthusiastic about the potential for these neutralizing antibodies as a therapeutic for COVID-19,” David Reese, Amgen’s research and development chief, said in the statement.

Eli Lilly had said it would discuss the interim data with global regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and that discussions could also include the possibility of an emergency use authorization.