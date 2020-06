The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Monday patients have been dosed to test its potential antibody treatment designed to fight COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus.

The study will assess safety and tolerability in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and results are anticipated by the end of June, the company said in a statement.