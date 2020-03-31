Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

FILE PHOTO: The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A survey of Line Corp’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 repondees in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

Having one or more of such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection, however.