Technology News
March 31, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

Sam Nussey

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A survey of Line Corp’s chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan’s health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line’s survey found that 7.1% out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
