Lithuania and Latvia close schools, ban large public gatherings over coronavirus

VILNIUS/RIGA (Reuters) - Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday temporarily closed schools and kindergartens and banned large public gatherings in the Baltic countries to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lithuanian government, in a statement, banned public gatherings of more than 100 people. It also advised against unnecessary travel to countries including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan and South Korea.

Latvia’s ban, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters, is for gatherings of more than 200 people.

Latvia has 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, Lithuania three.