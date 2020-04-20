Lloyd's of London collating business interruption data for regulator

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. Picture taken April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London is collating details of insurers’ business interruption coverage for the Prudential Regulation Authority and is in discussions about a government backstop to cover future pandemics, it said in a letter seen by Reuters.

It asked its members to provide data for the regulators by April 24, it said in a “Dear CEO” letter sent to members on Friday.

Lloyd’s also said it was talking to the UK finance ministry, regulators and business partners about a “Pandemic Re” government backstop and would publish preliminary estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on its members in early May.

Insurers including Lloyd’s of London member Hiscox (HSX.L) have come under fire from businesses for not paying out following lockdowns around the world due to the pandemic.