FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell office workers next week to start returning to their desks to help save the country's economy, the Daily Mail reported here on Friday.

Johnson, in his update on virus strategy will press employers to get their staff back to the workplace- if it is safe, the newspaper said.